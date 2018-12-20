Two Tales | Dominique Daffé vs. Jared Petruska

Two Tales | Dominique Daffé vs. Jared Petruska

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

We tried something a little different in this installment of ‘Two Tales.’ We reached out to one of the strongest moto couples going. These two Westerners are a staple when you think of Calgary moto success. It seems rare nowadays for couples to want to spend a lot of their free time together. Not in this case… Jared Petruska and Dominique Daffé (soon to be Petruska) are all in, and always together chasing their dreams. Let’s have a look, and get to know these two a little better.

Name:

Jared Petruska

Dominique Daffé (for now)

Age:

Jared: 25

Dom:

Hometown:

Jared: Strathmore, Alberta

Dom: Calgary, Alberta

Number:

Jared: 22

Dom: 6

Current Bike:

Jared: Honda CRF250R

Dom: KTM 150 SX

Years racing?

Jared: 16?

Dom: 10+

Year turned Pro:

Jared: 2010

How did you get started racing?

Jared: My dad used to take me to the Tuesday night motos in Calgary. I was on a KX 60 and I can imagine it was pretty scary to watch.

Dom: My dad got me into it when I was really young but just out in the bush. We raced hare scrambles and did the camping and racing thing, which I loved. It wasn’t until I got my driver’s license that I started hitting the track (with Lexi Pechout, actually) on my Honda CRF150F — totally didn’t fit in. When I was about 20 I made the complete switcharoo to moto and here we are.

Best memory racing?

Jared: Calgary National 2017 I finished 7th overall. It was my first good race since getting hurt in 2015. I thought I was done racing after that crash so it felt so good to be back in the mix again.

Dom: Popping Champagne with the top ten girls on the podium at McNabb Valley followed by a “Shoe-ey” and then shotgunning drinks with a bunch of the ladies afterwards. One might think moto drives us to drink…

Biggest accomplishment to date?

Jared: 5th overall at the Calgary national this year.

Dom: Landing in the third spot in Calgary this year. That day means so much more to me than just landing on the podium. As a wise person once said to me, (Keylan Meston ahha) “Sometimes our greatest accomplishments come from our greatest adversity”…

What is the hardest thing about racing a motorcycle?

Jared: For me, a west coast hard pack guy, it’s east coast sand.

Dom: The mental game. It can be hard to manage all of the stress that comes along with being competitive and getting in my own head.

What’s the best thing about racing?

Jared: It gives you that burning desire to constantly challenge and improve yourself.

Dom: Champagne, shoe-eys, and shot guns! But actually, getting to share it with so many people that are just as stoked about it as you are, especially after a successful day!

What’s the worst thing about racing?

Jared: Gotta watch that ego.

Dom: Injuries and how we beat our bodies up so bad which can contribute to that mental game thing I mentioned.

What are your racing career goals?

Jared: Truthfully, as a kid I had never dreamed I would have taken it this far. But I just want to keep improving and take it as far as I can.

Dom: I just want to keep racing and being involved as long as I can. I want a career in this industry and I want to be involved in the race scene for years to come. I’ve been pretty hard on myself about 2018 but I’ve also learned a lot and gained a whole new perspective, so my goals are less results oriented and good results would just be a bonus at this point.

What is your plan after racing?

Jared: What? I have to quit racing?!

Dom: More champagne, shoe-eys, and shotguns! I actually don’t plan on stopping racing anytime soon. I hope to be a part of this sport for as long as possible and have some things planned for 2019 that I’m super excited about!

Who was your favourite rider growing up?

Jared: James Stewart

Dom: I didn’t follow the race scene at all growing up, but when I first started watching Supercross I was a big Chad Reed fan. This was based solely off of looks and the Aussie accent …I know better now.

Who is your favourite current rider?

Jared: Grandpa Earl.

Dom: This is too hard. I like so many. Can I just go with Jared? I do really enjoy watching him ride. I know this is cheesy but I just love his style. I swear I’m not just saying this so I get a nice wedding ring – extra fiancée points though, right JP?

Favourite bike of all time?

Jared: My race bike this year was money.

Dom: 2016 YZ250F. Nothing has compared to how comfy I felt on that bike.

Favourite place to be?

Jared: Lake Koocanusa

Dom: California. Riding, sunshine, and the ocean. Can’t beat that.

Least favourite place to be?

Jared: The hospital.

Dom: The grocery store.

Favourite movie of all time?

Jared: Terrafirma 7 and Fox Greatest Hits. Those DVD’s were watched at least once a week when I was a kid.

Dom: All of the Grinch movies!!!

Who would play you in a movie and why?

Jared: Who’s the guy that looks angry but isn’t actually angry? That guy.

Dom: I have no idea. That’s a tough one.

Favourite song right now?

Jared: According to Spotify it’s ’38 Years Old’ by The Tragically Hip.

Dom: Wonderwall by Oasis will forever by my favourite song.

Favourite non-moto sport and team?

Jared: Cycling. If I had to pick, I guess the Calgary Flames.

Dom: Snowboarding. Don’t follow any team sports.

Favourite food?

Jared: Tacos.

Dom: Fettuccini Alfredo

Favourite drink?

Jared: Coffee.

Dom: Coffee

Dream car?

Jared: 2005 Mazda 3 hatchback with no rust and a fresh windshield.

Dom: A “vintage” Volkswagen Beetle!

Your daily driver now?

Jared: 2005 Mazda 3 hatchback that’s covered in rust and has a rough looking windshield.

Dom: GMC Sierra

Last person that really annoyed you?

Jared: My boss when giving me a hard time about requesting days off to go racing.

Dom: Ha, ahhh I could really stir the pot with this one…

Last person that intimidated you?

Jared: My boss when requesting days off to go racing.

Dom: The trainer at 9 round.

One talent you wish you had?

Jared: I wish I could play some kind of musical instrument.

Dom: Playing guitar/Ukulele really well.

One thing about yourself that would surprise people?

Jared: I’m not actually angry all the time, my face just looks that way I guess.

Dom: Before I loved dirt biking I was an Irish dancer… (Laughs)

One interesting or unique thing about your hometown?

Jared: It smells like a feedlot.

Dom: Calgary gets chinooks in the winter. It’s currently 9 degrees and windy AF, but there’s lots of snow on the ground.

Have you ever pulled chicks/guys solely on the fact that you race motocross?

Jared: Well, I met my fiancée at the motocross track so I guess so, ya.

Dom: Honestly, I hope not, because back in 2012, when I met Jared, my moto skills needed some serious help. Jared remembers these days (see photo) and shakes his head, so I’m going to say … NO.

Who’s in your regular crew?

Jared: Dom, Todd, Chris, Riley, Tamala, Janelle, Sam, Mat.

Dom: Jared, Tamala, Sam, Janelle, Riley, Todd, Chris, Mat. The reg crew is pretty solid and I love them!

Words to live by?

Jared: Embrace the struggle.

Dom: Let me check my Pinterest board BRB. All jokes aside, life is short dudes, do more of what makes ya happy!

Who do you want to thank?

Jared: Sky Racing for the opportunity this year, Sky Helicopters, Holeshot Motorsports, Honda, FXR and all my friends and family.

Dom: Who do you want to thank? All of the rad people in my life, you know who you are and as we finally near the end of 2018 I could not have gotten through it without you. From those at Blackfoot that support me to all other sponsors and my family, thank you!! Of course, an extra big thank you to Jared who literally has his own logo on my bike now because I couldn’t do this without him. Thanks, Jeff, this was fun!