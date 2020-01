Tyler Gibbs Talks about SX Futures and Getting His Pro SX License

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Ulf Viney spoke with BC racer Tyler Gibbs today from Viney MX Ranch and talked about the Glendale round of Supercross Futures as well as the possibility we see Tyler line up on Saturday either this week in Oakland or next week in San Diego…with the Pros!