Tyler Gibbs will Join Estonian Jorgen Talviku on CREO Racing

From Jeff Crutcher at CREO Racing:

We’re set for 18 weekends of racing in General Tire Arenacross and 250 Supercross East.

Our very international roster includes:

Jorgen Talviku of Estonia https://www.instagram.com/jmt_261/

Jorgen is coming to the states with the dream of becoming an American Supercross star, and we found ourselves with a good platform for him to launch after a couple great seasons in MXGP, Estonian Nationals, and the British Masters. Signing Jorgen is absolutely huge for all of us, he’s by far the most talented athlete we’ve worked with.

Tyler Gibbs of Canada https://www.instagram.com/tylergibbs.22/

Tyler, fresh off two consecutive years of solid growth and improvement is looking to take a step up from the Canadian nationals and supercross series. He’s spent time with factory GasGas and Walton Kawasaki up north and comes to the states with that dog in him, hungry for more and continued success. Tyler will be a great asset for the team and I do expect him to take a bit of a leadership role with the other riders because of his previous tenure with other teams.

Dawson Kaub of Kansas https://www.instagram.com/dawsonkaub/

Dawson is one of those low key, quiet, absolute assassins on a dirt bike. Full disclosure, he does not have an illustrious past that I can champion, but the talent level in this kid is unreal, and through a very structured development program and a regimented operation, we will see the best results he’s ever produced and will be a fantastic rounding off of our roster.

Please follow each athlete on Instagram where you can learn more about them.