Tyler Medaglia Almost Didn’t Make the Quebec City SX!

Tyler Medaglia Almost Didn’t Make the Quebec City SX!

By Billy Rainford

If you listened to our podcast interview with #5 Tyler Medaglia last week, you’d know that the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki rider almost didn’t make the Quebec City SX because of a hard practice crash.

Tyler was on his brand new KX450 putting in laps when a mysterious rock got thrown up from the big 450’s front wheel and up into the frame.

The impact sent him over the bars and to the ground hard, re-aggravating the pains he he was working through from his crash at the Montreal SX.

There was even a chance he wouldn’t be able to line up in QC. However, he showed up and won the 250 Main!

Check out this video and photo we got from him: