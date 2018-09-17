Tyler Medaglia to Fill In for Kaven Benoit at MXON

PRESS RELEASE:

Sept 17 2018

Motocross of Nations: Team Canada – Tyler Medaglia to Fill In for Kaven Benoit

Team Canada is saddened by the unfortunate injury to Kaven Benoit who was to race for Team Canada at this year’s Motocross of Nations at historic Red Bud MX. Taking his place and representing Team Canada for the 7th time will be Tyler Medaglia.

“This entire process is not easy,” shares Kourtney Lloyd, Team Manager. “I was in attendance and watched Kaven in front of the Montreal SX fans get injured. In 2018, Kaven was soldiering through after an injury that slowed his chase to the start the year. He recovered and earned this spot for Team Canada, but his injury sustained at Montreal SX will force him to the sideline. Without a doubt, Tyler Medaglia is the next best selection to represent our country.”

Tyler Medaglia, aboard his Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki, will line up in the Open class at the most prestigious event during Canadian Thanksgiving, waving the Maple Leaf proudly. His personality, work ethic, and experience will, hopefully, help guide Team Canada to a very successful 2018 MXON.

“I’m pretty excited for Red Bud, I’m not going to lie. My team and I have worked hard this year to get me and my KX450 to another level. Most people recognize that this is one of the best tracks on the planet and the perfect opportunity for us Canadians to shine, being so close to home. I have raced this track in the past and the soil is very similar to the tracks where I most excel. It is a bummer that Kaven got injured because when he is on his speed is world class. I wish him a speedy recovery. Luckily for team Canada at the moment we have a list of great talent that would all throw down at this race. I will give my 110% effort every time I hit the track to ultimately help team Canada reach the goal of beating our current record at this event.” – Tyler Medaglia

If you haven’t, get your raffle ticket here: https://rafflecreator.com/app/raffles/2018-team-canada-mxon-red-bud-raffle in support of Team Canada.

Be sure to follow socially:

Instagram: @teamcanadamxon

Twitter: @Teamcanadamxon

Facebook: Team Canada MXON