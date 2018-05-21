Tyler Medaglia to Race The Cord Enduro in September

By Billy Rainford

We have just learned that roving Pro motocrosser, #5 Tyler Medaglia, plans to race the infamous CORD ENDURO this coming September 22-23.

Known as “Canada’s Toughest Race,” Tyler will join the likes of David Knight, who is also scheduled to make an appearance, and many other top Enduro racers.

The Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki rider is known for his willingness to take on new challenges, and this one should prove to be a good one!

It looks like our own Jeff McConkey will have some stiff competition this fall…

2017 results can be found HERE.

Here’s what it’s all about: