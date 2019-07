Tyler Medaglia’s Retro 250 Revealed at Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

Just like the gang over at the GDR Fox Racing team, the crew at the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team like to play the tribute bike game from time to time.

Watch as Christian Huber unveils Tyler Medaglia‘s Lime Nine-created retro bike on race day morning at Sand Del Lee this past Saturday.