Ulverton OUT, Bon Conseil IN | Rockstar MX Nationals Track Change in Quebec

Stouffville, ON – May 25, 2017 – Stallybrass Promotions Inc. (SPI) is announcing a site change for Round 6 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals presented by Motovan.

The event scheduled for Ulverton, Quebec, July 16, 2017 has been cancelled due to restrictions put in place by the CPTAQ (Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole) that prevents the promoters from executing the event at that venue.

“We are saddened to share this news,” says Mark Stallybrass, President of Stallybrass Promotions Inc. “The track in Ulverton is one of the best natural terrain tracks on the circuit and has a rich history hosting National Motocross Championship events. At this time, it is undetermined if we will return our race to the Ulverton track in the future.”

On a more positive note, Round 6 has been relocated to Motocross Bon Conseil, Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil on the same pre-scheduled weekend—July 15-16, 2017. Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil is located 15 minutes east of Drummondville and is close to two additional major centers, Victoriaville and Trois Rivieres. The promoter, Jean Marc Benoit, is currently making changes to the track and facility to ensure the venue meets national standards. This venue change will not necessitate any travel or accommodation changes for teams as the new track remains in the Drummondville vicinity.

Further details will be made available as soon as possible.

2017 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MOTOCROSS NATIONALS – SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 4 Whispering Pines Raceway, Kamloops, British Columbia

Sunday, June 11 Blackwater MX Track, Prince George, British Columbia

Sunday, June 18 Wild Rose MX Park, Calgary, Alberta

Sunday, June 25 Moto Valley Raceway, Regina, Saskatchewan

Sunday, July 9 Gopher Dunes, Courtland, Ontario

Sunday, July 16 Motocross Bon Conseil, Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil, Quebec

Sunday, July 23 Pleasant Valley Motorsport Park, Truro, Nova Scotia

Sunday, July 30 Riverglade MX Park, Moncton, New Brunswick

Sunday, August 6 Motocross Deschambault, Deschambault, Quebec

Sunday, August 13 RJ Motosport Park, Barrie, Ontario

So long to our favourite photo spot on the National circuit…