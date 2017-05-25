Ulverton OUT, Bon Conseil IN | Rockstar MX Nationals Track Change in Quebec
SITE CHANGE IN QUEBEC FOR 2017 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MX NATIONALS
May 25, 2017
Stouffville, ON – May 25, 2017 – Stallybrass Promotions Inc. (SPI) is announcing a site change for Round 6 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals presented by Motovan.
The event scheduled for Ulverton, Quebec, July 16, 2017 has been cancelled due to restrictions put in place by the CPTAQ (Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole) that prevents the promoters from executing the event at that venue.
“We are saddened to share this news,” says Mark Stallybrass, President of Stallybrass Promotions Inc. “The track in Ulverton is one of the best natural terrain tracks on the circuit and has a rich history hosting National Motocross Championship events. At this time, it is undetermined if we will return our race to the Ulverton track in the future.”
On a more positive note, Round 6 has been relocated to Motocross Bon Conseil, Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil on the same pre-scheduled weekend—July 15-16, 2017. Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil is located 15 minutes east of Drummondville and is close to two additional major centers, Victoriaville and Trois Rivieres. The promoter, Jean Marc Benoit, is currently making changes to the track and facility to ensure the venue meets national standards. This venue change will not necessitate any travel or accommodation changes for teams as the new track remains in the Drummondville vicinity.
Further details will be made available as soon as possible.
2017 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MOTOCROSS NATIONALS – SERIES SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 4 Whispering Pines Raceway, Kamloops, British Columbia
Sunday, June 11 Blackwater MX Track, Prince George, British Columbia
Sunday, June 18 Wild Rose MX Park, Calgary, Alberta
Sunday, June 25 Moto Valley Raceway, Regina, Saskatchewan
Sunday, July 9 Gopher Dunes, Courtland, Ontario
Sunday, July 16 Motocross Bon Conseil, Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil, Quebec
Sunday, July 23 Pleasant Valley Motorsport Park, Truro, Nova Scotia
Sunday, July 30 Riverglade MX Park, Moncton, New Brunswick
Sunday, August 6 Motocross Deschambault, Deschambault, Quebec
Sunday, August 13 RJ Motosport Park, Barrie, Ontario
