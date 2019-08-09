MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (August 9, 2019) – On the heels of its final off weekend of the 2019 season, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series returns to action from the sport’s most storied venue for Round 9 of the 12-race Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. With time running out on this season’s title fights, this Saturday’s Circle K Unadilla National from Central New York’s iconic Unadilla MX, in New Berlin, will serve as a fitting showcase for this summer’s third and final live broadcast on NBC, where reigning back-to-back 450 Class Champion Eli Tomac will attempt to capture his first win at the famed venue, and take another step towards a third straight title.



On Saturday, August 10, beginning at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, the biggest names in American motocross will bring the battle into millions of homes during 450 Class Moto 2 on NBC, where the deciding race of the afternoon will determine who emerges triumphant at legendary Unadilla, which is celebrating 50 years as the country’s most hallowed grounds of motocross.