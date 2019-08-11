The first 450 Class moto got underway with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac capturing his second Motosport.com Holeshot over Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Justin Bogle and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne. The German Ken Roczen started the race on a tear as he blasted through the field and muscled his way by Tomac to lead the opening lap. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin was credited in third, followed by Bogle and Osborne.



Roczen quickly sprinted out to a multi-second lead in the opening laps, while Tomac continued to give chase in second. As the race closed in on the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Roczen extended his lead to more than 10 seconds, while Musquin started applying heavy pressure on Tomac. Shortly after, Musquin used a strong drive on an uphill to pull alongside Tomac and make the pass stick for second.



With Roczen holding a commanding lead out front over Musquin, the battle began to heat up for the final podium position as Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia was searching for a way around Tomac. On Lap 10, Barcia took control of second, bumping Tomac outside of the top three.



At the finish it was Roczen taking his fourth moto win of the season with 15.2 seconds to spare on the runner-up Musquin. Barcia completed the podium to take his first podium result of the season, while Tomac dropped to seventh after leading early.