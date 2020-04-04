Update | Wild Rose MX | Round 1

Update | Wild Rose MX | Round 1

By Billy Rainford

After posting the Calgary Herald article that announced the closure of all city-organized public events until June 30th ( http://www.directmotocross.com/calgary-cancels-all-city-organized-events-until-june-30th/ ) and mentioning how this could possibly affect Round 1 of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour, we heard from the Treasurer of the Wild Rose Motocross Association (WRMA), David Pinkman.

David was quick to point out that “WRMA’s races are NOT “City-owned events”. While we rent the land from the City, we in no way depend on it for operating approval nor are we in any way affiliated with the City government.”

“Wild Rose MX Park is NOT a City park – it is a chunk of dirt the City leases to us and which we turn into a prime motocross facility in exchange for a lot of hard work,” he added.

The Rockstar Triple Crown Tour posted on their Instagram account that they will hold off making any final decision as to changing the current amended schedule until May 1st:

Here is the current 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour schedule:

Fingers crossed that we can get back to racing as soon as possible.