Updated Supercross Season Statement:

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is now scheduled to complete rounds 11-17 later this year. The race locations and dates have not been finalized.

The following Supercross events have now been cancelled due to this change. Event ticket refund information can be located on the venue or ticketing website:

• April 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Sam Boyd Stadium

*Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation

• May 2 in Salt Lake City, UT at Rice-Eccles Stadium

*Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation

We value you as a fan and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time, we look forward to dropping the gate again soon. Continue to visit SupercrossLive.com for real-time updates.