Vet Rider Profile | Ehren Martin | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ehren Martin

Age: 37

Hometown: Redvers, SK

Occupation: Shop Lead for Tarpon Energy in Redvers

Number: 26

Bike: Kawasaki KX250f

Race Club: SCRC, MMA

Classes: Vet and B

How did you get started in racing?

Growing up I somehow stumbled upon some Dirt Bike and Motocross Action mags and reading about the new bikes and pro riders was like a dream. My dad had an old clapped out ’74 250 that myself and brothers used to try and be heroes on (Laughs), so it was something I always thought was pretty cool, but hard to get into during school years.

When I was 20 I bought my first bike and slowly got into racing over the years between work and life’s ups and downs.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is usually the one where I can hang out and ride with good friends and put in a good effort on the track and help each other get better.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I think Blair Morgan because he inspired a lot of Sask kids to dream big.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier because he’s a Sask guy who’s been putting in the work and getting great results.

Who is your hero?

Anyone who helps people or tries to live in a way that inspires other people to grow. Life has hard parts but when we share the wounds and keep growing that inspires others to do the same. How we think about our struggles really creates our world – Inky Johnson or Nick Vujicic, for example.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

Top 5’s. I almost did a couple times last year. Just keep putting in laps, working on bike skills, getting help from great coaches to get more comfortable and having a great mindset.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I would say just growing stronger mentally and physically to be able to compete in a sport that is so demanding. Overcoming injuries and mental struggles has given me more confidence in life for sure. No growth in the comfort zone (Laughs).

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

The people, the good vibes, the challenge to improve at every race during the season.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I watch races and motivational videos on YouTube, work on my fitness, hang out with family and friends, skate and snowboard in the winter, ride my Kawi as much as I’m able to when the weather is good!

Who would you like to thank?

God for the opportunities today. My family and friends for the help and support when I’ve been beat up. Great speakers and motivators on YouTube. Kate Lees, Moose Mountain Leisure in Carlyle, SK for the awesome dealer support!