Vet Rider Profile | Marvin Ferriss | Presented by Scott Sports

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Marvin Ferriss

Age: 58

Hometown: Swan River, MB

Occupation: Manager at Three Star Trucking Ltd.

Number: 55

Bike: 2017 CRF 450R

Race Club: SCRC, MMA, SMA

Classes: +40A, +50, Vet Junior

How did you get started in racing?

I started riding dirt bikes in the mid-70’s which progressed into racing in the late 70’s. My first bike was a 1965 DKW, then a ’68 Gilera Scrambler. After that, I spent a few years on a 1967 Honda Cl 175. At the time I was working in a Honda shop.

My first modern dirt bikes were Yamahas: an IT175 and IT400.

In 2013 I fixed up an old Husaberg for a friend and rode it enough to reignite an old interest.

That fall I picked up an ’08 CRF 450 and rode 3 times a week right into November at the Oxbow track. In January 2014, I bought a new CRF 450 and started racing in the SCRC series.

I also finished up 2nd in +50 in Saskatchewan. 2015 I was 3rd in +50.

2016 I raced the full MMA series and ended the year 2nd in +40B and Vet Junior.

What is your favourite track and why?

It’s hard to pick just one favorite. I have several favorites for different reasons. In Saskatchewan, Yorkton, because of the flow and Oxbow because it’s the track that brought me back to Moto. In Manitoba, Farm Boys Raceway for the best dirt anywhere and McNabb Valley. Brad likes to change things up and keeps it fresh.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I could name several Supercross stars but I won’t. My favourite rider is still on an 85… Ryder McNabb. He’s fearless and rides as well as any top Pro. He is a nice, polite, well-adjusted kid without the attitude that often accompanies success. Ryder is a pleasure to watch on the track — just smooth with the minimum amount effort.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Blair Morgan. He is probably the most gifted motorsports athlete Canada has ever produced. It doesn’t hurt that he’s from Saskatchewan…

Who is your hero?

My wife, Lorraine. She supports me in whatever insanity is the flavour of the day.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

It’s time for the SMA +50 Championship trophy to come home with me. Also, the MMA Vet Junior Championship. While I’m at it, finishing up top 3 in plus 40A would round things out nicely.

To accomplish this, the MMA and SMA schedules will have to be relatively free of overlap. I will have to ride more consistently than I have in the past.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

In 2017, I won the MMA +40B Championship. I had also clawed my way up to second in points in Vet Junior in the MMA, but, due to breaking my ankle in Regina Labour Day weekend, I missed the last 2 races and finished the season in 4th.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Watching the 50’s and 65’s race. Their determination is unequaled in any other class.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Motorcycles, motorcycles, motorcycles, skiing, snowboarding, fishing. And did I mention motorcycles?

Who would you like to thank?

My wife, Lorraine, for being my biggest fan, Rick Bradshaw at Schrader’s, Brendan at The New Image Graphics, and Three Star Trucking Ltd. They allow me the time I need to make 20-plus races per year. Brian Lees for being a stanch supporter and promoter of grass roots motocross, and, of course, for being a great Moto Dad.