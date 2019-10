Video | 2 POV Laps of the Vision Built SX Track w Cade Clason | WASPCam

By Billy Rainford

PRMX FXR Kawasaki rider #12 Cade Clason does 2 laps of the Vision Built SX practice track near London, Ontario, with the WASPCam.

(Keep volume low, and we blame Cade for looking down at his fender too much when he rides!)