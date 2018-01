Video | 2017 X Games Snow BikeCross

Video | 2017 X Games Snow BikeCross

We’re only one week away from the second time Snow BikeCross races at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. DMX was there last year to watch as Canadian Brock Hoyer took Gold and Cody Matechuk took the Bronze.

2018 promises to be a very competitive year for the young sport at the X Games.

2017 X Games Snow Bike from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.