Video | 2018 KTM/Husqvarna Media Launches

By Billy Rainford

We got the opportunity to head to California last week for the 2018 KTM Factory Edition 450 SX-F and KTM-supported Supercross teams introductions in Murrieta and then the 2018 Husqvarna Rockstar Energy Edition FC 450 and Supercross team introductions in Los Angeles.

This video takes you through our week. Thanks for the invite, guys. That was some red carpet treatment!