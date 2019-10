Video | 2020 KTM SX-E 5 Electric Launch

By Billy Rainford

KTM Canada gave me the opportunity to head to sunny California for the launch of the 2020 KTM SX-E 5 electric mini bike at the Pomona Fairplex.

Its versatility and potential far outreach what we’ve seen to this date in our sport, and that’s something we’ll touch on in a more in depth look at the electric weapon in a future article.

In the meantime, here’s a short Instagram video clip from my weekend at the launch this past Saturday.