Video | 2020 Red Bull ‘Day in the Dirt’ with Wyatt Kerr

By Billy Rainford

Before the 2020 ‘Red Bull Day in the Dirt‘ at Dade City MX, scheduled for March 13-15, was cancelled, Canadian Wyatt Kerr got in some practice and strapped on a helmet cam for us to see this unique track.