Video | #43 Noah Viney Leads out the 85 (9-13) Main at SX Futures

By Billy Rainford

Watch as Canadian #43 Noah Viney leads out the 85 (9-15) Main at Round 1 of the Supercross Futures series in Glendale, Arizona.