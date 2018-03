Video | #471 Logan Karnow Makes His First Supercross Main in Daytona

Video | #471 Logan Karnow Makes His First Supercross Main in Daytona

By Billy Rainford

#471 Logan Karnow just qualified for his first-ever 250 Pro Supercross Main at Daytona Motor Speedway on his PRMX Strikt Kawasaki this past weekend. We were there to grab the moment with our iPhone. Check out the emotions.