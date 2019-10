Video | 4uDad – TJ Martin – Story of a Champion | by Isaiah Reid

By Billy Rainford

When we were at round 6 of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals at River Glade in Moncton, NB, we were introduced to the project Isaiah Reid from iMoto Films was putting together chronicling local rider TJ Martin‘s motocross path.

We interviewed TJ at the end of the day and he explained the project in some detail. What an amazing story, and here’s the finished product now in its entirety.

Great job, guys.