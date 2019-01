Video | #551 Mitchell Bradbury at SX Futures Round 1 – Glendale

By Billy Rainford

Just a short iPhone video I shot of #551 Mitchell Bradbury while down on the floor at Round 1 of the Supercross Futures event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.