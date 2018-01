Video | Amsoil Arenacross | Dayton Pits

By Billy Rainford

Just a short video of pit activity from some clips we had of round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Championship in Dayton, Ohio. Everyone looks badass in slow motion!

Nutter Center – Wright State University

Dayton, Ohio

January 6, 2018

Music: Fleslit – Right Now