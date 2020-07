Video | Cole Thompson and Shawn Maffenbeier Battle at Gopher Dunes | KTM Canada

Video | Cole Thompson and Shawn Maffenbeier Battle at Gopher Dunes | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

Video of the Youth (14-29) Int/Pro battle between #16 Cole Thompson and #3 Shawn Maffenbeier at the AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes.

Presented by KTM Canada.

Sunday, July 12, 2020.