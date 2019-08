Video | Colton Facciotti’s Final Pro Race

By Billy Rainford

Colton Facciotti has retired from Pro racing as of the final round of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals, held at Walton Raceway. Here’s a look at how the second moto went, the pandemonium afterward, and finally the traditional Canadian celebration that evening.