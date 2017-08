Video | Dylan Wright at the 2017 Ironman MX National

By Billy Rainford

Just a short video showing some behind-the-scenes stuff from #223 Dylan Wright‘s day at the final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Saturday, August 26, 2017