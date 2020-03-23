Video | FMX | Tom Pagés and a Drone | The Making of Follow Me

Video | FMX | Tom Pagés and a Drone | The Making of Follow Me

By Billy Rainford

It doesn’t matter that the speaking is in French, the riding and drone work do the talking. Tom Panaiva is like the Ken Block of drone flying! Check it out from Red Bull.

When two of the best athletes of their disciplines meet up… Tom Pagès on one side, who has been revolutionizing Freestyle Motocross (FMX) for over a decade, and Tom «Tomz» Panaiva on the other, one of the French pioneers of Freestyle drone.

The result is: Follow Me x Tom Pagès. Immediate boarding at the heart of the action!