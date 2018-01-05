VIDEO: Fox Racing – Vue Goggle | Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen has a vision like no one else. After what would have been a career-ending crash for most, he immediately saw himself getting back on a bike, getting back to the top. We wanted to make a motocross goggle to suit his vision. Ken was our #1 developer on the Fox Vue® goggles. After countless hours of research, development, and testing, now you can see the track through the same lens that he does.

Learn More: https://www.foxracing.com/us/vue

