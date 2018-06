Video | FXR Ride Day | Jimmy Decotis 125 2-Stroke

By Billy Rainford

The gang over at FXR invited Jimmy Decotis up to their 2018 Ride Day in Manitoba, and to celebrate they set him up with an old Suzuki RM125 to rip around on.

It may have been a little low on horsepower but Jimmy had some fun with MX101 team rider Hayden Halstead on another 2-stroke.