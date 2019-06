Video | FXR Ride Day | The People

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a short Instagram video we posted up on our page (https://www.instagram.com/directmotocross/ ) showing the people at the 2019 FXR Ride Day at Milt Reimer‘s private track outside Winnipeg, Manitoba.

I’ve been going to these for quite a few years now and they keep getting bigger and bigger…and faster and faster!