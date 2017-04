Video | Gopher Dunes – April 9 | RAW

By Billy Rainford

Some RAW video footage of a practice day at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, Ontario.

Gopher Dunes is famous for being arguably the toughest track on any Pro circuit.

Featured riders: Nicky Beatty, Jake Tricco, Nathan Bles, Derek Hamm, Jason Burke, and a brief but memorable appearance by Drew Roberts.

Sunday, April 9, 2017