Video | Gopher Dunes Sandstorm Arenacross – 65cc Moto 2

Video | Gopher Dunes Sandstorm Arenacross – 65cc Moto 2

By Billy Rainford

Raw video of the 2nd 65cc moto at the 2017 Gopher Dunes Sandstorm Arenacross.

Saturday, September 16, 2017