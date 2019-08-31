Video | Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Claims Both National Titles

From: Gopher Dunes YouTube channel:

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing‘s most dominate year of racing in the team’s history just wrapped up at Walton Raceway with Dylan Wright claiming his first ever National Motocross Championship in the 250 class and Colton Facciotti claiming his 6th and final National Motocross championship in the 450 class!

Follow the team in this video through the final round of the series and the championship celebration.

Music: “Kickstart my heart” by Mötley Crüe

Edit by: Watling Visuals