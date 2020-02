Video Interview | Preston Masciangelo at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

It was a rare day in Southwestern Ontario when Gopher Dunes opened for riding on February 3rd.

I headed over to the track with Chris Vandelaar (Adventure Guy) to see who would take advantage of this unseasonably warm weather.

It was my first time seeing young Preston Masciangelo on the big bike and we grabbed him for an interview during his lunch break.