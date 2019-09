Video Interview with Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright

By Billy Rainford

We had new Team PRMX Kawasaki teammates #12 Cade Clason and #519 Josh Cartwright at Direct Motocross World HQ over the weekend, so we sat down for a coffee and talked about what’s coming up for the two Supercross riders.