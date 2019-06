Video Interview with Cameron Wrozyna and Quinn Amyotte

By Billy Rainford

While I was back at the track today for the Amateur Open in Calgary, I found #179 Cameron Wrozyna and #60 Quinn Amyotte doing bike work in the pits.

It’s both of their first times in the west so I thought it would be good to throw a camera in their faces and ask them to tell us what they think of it.