Video Interview with Jetwerx CEO, Justin Thompson

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Jetwerx CEO Justin Thompson about how they’re dealing with the coronavirus situation and how it’s affecting the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

We also talk about the recent Press Releases about the new weekly MavTV show, Inside X, and the Cardo in-ear communication being unveiled in Canada.