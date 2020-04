Video Interview with Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha’s Steve Simms

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Scott Sports Canada

We grabbed Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha manager Steve Simms to talk about how they’re coping with the coronavirus restrictions.

We also wanted to lighten the mood a bit, so we played Motocross Mechanic 20 Questions. I picked a bike part and Steve had 20 questions to guess what it is.