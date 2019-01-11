Video | Jess Pettis Riding Press Day Morning

By Billy Rainford

#160 Jess Pettis rode his way up and into the top 10 at round 1 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim last week and was rewarded with the opportunity to ride in front of the local TV stations here in the Phoenix area.

He and his mechanic, Matt Deroy, used the opportunity to work on a couple suspension settings and any time you can get on a Supercross track to get things figured out early is a bonus.

I shot some iPhone video to give you a sense of it all.