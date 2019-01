Video | Jett Reynolds vs Ryder DiFrancesco at SX Futures Round 1

Video | Jett Reynolds vs Ryder DiFrancesco at SX Futures Round 1

By Billy Rainford

You wanna talk Supercross Futures? The future of Supercross results sheets will be filled with the names Jett Reynolds and Ryder DiFrancesco.

These two went at it hard every time they were on the track. It was fun to watch. Check out this short video from round 1 of the SX Futures series at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.