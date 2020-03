Video | Kyle McGlynn Gives Us a 2010 Tour of KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Andy White from FXR Racing sent the link to this video over this morning. Man, time sure does fly! I had forgotten all about this 2010 video.

#18 Kyle McGlynn gives us a tour of the KTM Canada facility in a pretty comical way. I guess we’ll call this “Memory Mondays” to make it a legit posting…