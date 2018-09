Video Lookback | Cole Thompson at the 2011 Montreal SX

By Billy Rainford

With the 2018 Montreal Supercross only a few days away, we thought we’d go back into the archives to find the first time Cole Thompson raced the Pro class in Montreal and almost wont the thing!

The Thompsons were kind enough to let me tag along for the ride and shoot this video.