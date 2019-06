Video | Mike Brown and Phil Nicoletti on a 125 2-Stroke at the FXR Ride Day

By Billy Rainford

Turn the volume up for this one.

Watch a short video featuring #3 Mike Brown and #54 Phil Nicoletti ripping around on a Yamaha YZ 125 2-stroke at the 2019 FXR Ride Day at Milt Reimer‘s private track just outside WInnipeg, Manitoba.