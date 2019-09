Video | Moto Central Live | Montreal SX

Jeff and Billy go live from the Montreal Supercross Friday night ‘Meet and Greet’ in this week’s Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.

We talk about the 250 and 450 classes and are joined by race promoter Eric Perronard, Quinn Amyotte, Josh Cartwright, and Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada.

**Fast forward to 8:30 when the sound is fixed**