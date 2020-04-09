Video | Moto Spy | Dual Red Plates – When Saturday Still Meant Supercross

Learn more about Ken Roczen‘s fight to the top: https://win.gs/RoczenE5

Ken Roczen evens up the Supercross title chase with a 450 class win in Atlanta, while Cooper Webb soldiers to a podium finish one week after the biggest crash of his season.

In the 250 class, TLD KTM rookie Pierce Brown takes on his first professional Supercross, while the reigning champ Chase Sexton prepares for the next step in his professional career.