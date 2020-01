Video | Moto Spy SX S4E1 | Can Cooper Webb Repeat in 2020?

Episode 1 – Can Cooper Webb Repeat in 2020?

The world’s elite Supercross racers take their first steps towards the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship. Cooper Webb prepares to go into Anaheim with the weight of the #1 plate, while Ken Roczen seeks to finally reach the top step of the podium once again. Meanwhile, the Troy Lee Designs KTM team is rewriting the playbook in the 250 class.