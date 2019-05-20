Video | Motopark Cup | Pro Races | Cole Thompson vs. Colton Facciotti

Video | Motopark Cup | Pro Races | Cole Thompson vs. Colton Facciotti

By Billy Rainford

Round 1 of the Motopark Cup was held at the Chatsworth, Ontario, facility and a few top Pro riders showed up to shake down their bikes before the start of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship starts in Calgary, Alberta, in a couple short weeks.

#16 Cole Thompson and #45 Colton Facciotti went bar to bar in both Pro motos, along with #14 Tanner Ward, #46 Marco Cannella, #80 Sam Gaynor, and #734 Tyler Rayner.