Video | OGs Checks in with Quinn Amyotte after Tampa 1st Qualifying

Video | OGs Checks in with Quinn Amyotte after Tampa 1st Qualifying

Brought to you by OGs Moto

Thanks to Kyle Snelgrove from OGs Moto for checking in with Canadian #614 Quinn Amyotte at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, after first 250 East Supercross qualifying at his first-ever AMA SX.