Video | Phil Nicoletti/Luke Renzland Burnout after Hamilton SX

By Billy Rainford

2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Supercross champions #54 Phil Nicoletti and #94 Luke Renzland enjoying a nice wheel-to-wheel burnout for the crowd at the end of the night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.